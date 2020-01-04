Barbara Loomis HYDEVILLE — The funeral service for Barbara Loomis, 92, who died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Fellowship Bible Church, Route 30, Castleton. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or a charity of one’s choice.
