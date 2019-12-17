Barbara Loomis HYDEVILLE — Barbara Loomis, 92, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 12, 1927, the daughter of Fred M. and Edythe May (Hier) Hobbs, in Proctor. She graduated in 1946 from Pittsford's Lothrop High School. Mrs. Loomis was employed by Telescope in Granville, New York, for 38 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Castleton Community Center, Bomoseen Grange, Order of the Eastern Star and formerly of Hydeville Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and dancing. Survivors include two sons Silas Loomis, of Hydeville, Harry Loomis, of Indiana; two siblings Maureen Ash, of Gansevoort, New York, Albert Hobbs, of East Middlebury; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Loomis was predeceased by her husband, Clayton Loomis, in 1996; a daughter, Jini Persons, in 2008; and seven siblings June and Lydia Dragon, Fred Jr., Burton, Bernard, Wayne and Stewart Hobbs. Services are pending for January with Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to a charity of one’s choice.
