Barbara M. Burns WEST RUTLAND — Barbara M. Burns, 89, of West Rutland died Friday morning, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born in Rutland Nov. 26, 1930, the daughter of Ned and Mary (Walsh) Domurot. Barbara graduated from West Rutland High School class of 1948. She was employed for over 30 years as a telephone operator and retired from NYNEX in 1996. She was a member of St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Barbara was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the Association of BellTel Retirees and the Telephone Birthday Club of Rutland. Surviving are her son, Michael Burns of Ripley, Maine; three daughters, Mary Burns of Roseville, California, Karen Burns of Rutland and Patricia O’Toole and husband Michael of Marietta, Georgia; a grandson, Brendan Burns of Stratford, New Hampshire; a granddaughter, Kayln Burns of Paris, France. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Burns, in 1964; and by a grandson, Patrick Burns, in 2014. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Church. Officiating will be Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland. Contributions may be made to St. Bridget’s Church.
