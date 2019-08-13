Barbara M. Mazza BRANDON — Barbara Muriel Mazza, age 90, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home in Brandon. Mrs. Mazza was born in Proctor on March 3, 1929. She was the daughter of Robert and Edith (Morton) Carrier. She grew up in Pittsford where she received her early education. She earned her degree in Retail Merchandising in Burlington. In her early career, she worked as a sportswear buyer. She later began her career as a librarian. She was certified by the State of Vermont. She retired as head librarian from the Brandon Free Public Library, following more than 24 years of service. She then served as a director for the Brandon Free Public Library for 16 years. She volunteered as friends of the library, the Brandon Thrift Shop, Cub Scouts in Pittsford and well-baby clinics in Pittsford. She was a lover of nature with special attachment to fishing on Lake Champlain, with her sons. She was an avid horsewoman who loved everyone and saw only good in people. She is survived by two sons Frank A. Mazza Jr. and partner Linda Zaragoza, of Brandon, and Robert J. Mazza and wife Susan, of Waterbury; grandchildren Cody Mazza, Kayla Mazza and Sonia Cormier. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Anthony Mazza Sr., on April 2, 2017, they were married in St. Mark’s Church in Burlington on April 3, 1948; a sister, Joyce A. Mundell, and her brother, Homer L. Somers; and an infant son. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to The Brandon Free Public Library, 4 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
