Barbara M. Young SPRINGFIELD — Barbara M. Young, 87, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 23, 1933, in Claremont, New Hampshire, the daughter of Joseph and Mercedes (Coutermarsh) Landry. She attended Claremont schools. On Oct, 21, 1950, she married Clyde H. “Butch” Young in Springfield. Mrs. Young was employed at Vermont Research, Springfield Super Dry Cleaners and later, Hanson Court Nursing Home in Springfield. She enjoyed dancing, music and quilting. Survivors include four children, Ronald Young of Weathersfield, Richard Young of Barre, Deborah Daniels of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Laurie Young of Springfield; three siblings, Bruce Landry of Holyoke, Massachusetts, Robert Landry of Ascutney, Carol Ann Landry of Turner Falls, Florida; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Dec. 5, 2001; and five siblings, Norma Gagnon, Dorothy Shuto, Donald, Raymond and Ralph Landry. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in Weathersfield Bow Cemetery with the Rev. Malcolm Fowler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 1222 Putney Road Suite 107, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
