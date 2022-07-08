Barbara Maria Garner WELLS — Barbara Maria Brunzell (Hall) Garner, 83 died peacefully with family by her side on June 22, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband George M. Garner of Wells, VT; son Kenneth Hall and wife Joanne of Rockland, MA; daughter Karen Hall and her life partner Jim Gameros of Gray, ME; daughter Michele Hall of Union, KY; stepchildren Kevin Garner of North Adams, MA, Jill Holden of Troutman, NC, Jake Garner of Leland, NC, and Dickilyn MacKinnon of Pittsfield, MA; sisters-in-law Pat Picard and Cheryl Garner of Williamstown, MA, and Marilyn Daub of North Adams; many grand- and great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Sparky. She was predeceased by her first husband, Clinton L. Hall. She was born in Stamford, CT to Susan Bordwin Brunzell of Clarenceville, Canada and Paul Brunzell of Sweden. She lost a younger brother, Kenneth, to childhood illness. Barbara worked in retail sales, medical scheduling and in real estate where she used her self-taught computer skills to help create the first MLS system in NH. She was long-time home caregiver to her father, mother and first husband during prolonged illnesses. She was a member of the Rockland Art Association, supported both the Fiske Free and Wells Libraries, and was an active member of American Legion post #39 Ladies Auxiliary. Barbara's life was not without its troubles and a few deep regrets, but in balance she felt she'd lived "a good life." She was a second mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to many, especially the "Huggins Road Gang" who remember her kindness and creativity. She was brilliant, an avid reader, a painter, a writer, a maker of all things knitted and crafted, and a wonderful baker. She loved to sing, play guitar, and laugh, and she left behind family and community that will miss her terribly. A celebration of her life will be held Friday July 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Southview Cemetery, North Adams, MA. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.