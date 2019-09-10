Barbara P. Poplawski rites MENDON — The memorial service for Barbara Pauline Poplawski, 83, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, was held Saturday, Sept. 7, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor, officiated. The organist was William Gower-Johnson, vocalist was Glenn Gregory, and guitarist was Andy Lake accompanied by Kara Lake. The eulogy was by Gene Poplawski. A celebration of life followed at the Summit Lodge, Killington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Madi Fund online at go.uvm.edu/madisfund or mailed to The UVM Foundation/Madi’s Fund, 411 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home, Rutland.
