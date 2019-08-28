Barbara Pauline Poplawski MENDON — Barbara Pauline Poplawski, 83, of Mendon, died peacefully at home Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 2, 1936, in Belleville, NJ, the daughter of Matthew and Mary (Gasprack) Grum, one of 11 children. Barbara graduated from Nutley High School in 1954 and Vermont College in Montpelier in 1956. She began her career at Hoffman Laroche Pharmaceutial Co., but was soon swept off her feet by Eugene John Poplawski of North Arlington, New Jersey, during a ski vacation. Sharing a love of tennis and skiing and the Catholic Church, they were united in matrimony on May 6, 1961. Barbara and Gene soon moved to Vermont to raise their family in the beautiful Green Mountains. Blessed with five children — Donna, Debra, Denise, Deonne and Eugene John “E.J.” Jr. — Barbara found her hands full managing a lively household. Years later, she and Gene owned and operated Pop’s Place Snack Bar and Vermont Canvas Products in Rutland for many years. Barbara was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, an active PTO member at her children’s school, a member of the Sherburne Woman’s Club and a Girl Scout leader for many years. Barbara and her husband wintered in St. Petersburg, FL, over the past 20 years, where she and Gene danced the polka along with beloved friends at the Polish American Club. Barbara always cared for others, and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House. She was known by so many for her loving and welcoming disposition. We called her Barbara, Barb, Barbie, Bobby, Mom, Babci, Aunt Barb, Mrs. Pop & Mrs. P. Everyone felt welcomed into her home, received a big hug and left well-fed. She enjoyed dancing, playing tennis, skiing, sewing, baking and knitting and was a talented watercolor artist, but her biggest passion was her family. She not only taught her children the joys of baking, crafting and outdoor play, but cast on the positive attitude that they could do anything they wanted to do. Barbara most enjoyed time with her family on Lake George, well-fought games of Skip-Bo and Scrabble, and family meals ... which always required a group photo. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Gene Poplawski, of Mendon, and the children she adored: Donna Poplawski Kreie, of Flower Mound, TX; Debra Poplawski Wilson and husband George, of Rutland; Denise Poplawski Wall and husband Bill, of Andover, MA; Deonne Poplawski Myrick and husband Andrew, of Randolph; Eugene John “E.J.” Poplawski Jr. and wife Heather, of Salt Lake City, UT; and Karen Stewart Terry and husband David, of Islip, NY. Thirteen grandchildren loved their Babci: Jessica McCarte, Aniela Kreie, Tamra Jaurigue, Alyssa, Nicholas, Ryan and Christopher Wall, Olivia, Lilly, Calvin and Thaddeus Myrick, Lia and Bode Poplawski. Barbara is also survived by one sister, Bernice Grum, of Dunedin, FL, several loved sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews who enriched her life. She was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters and by her granddaughter, Madison "Madi" Claire Jaurigue. A memorial and funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Christ the King Church in Rutland, VT A luncheon and Celebration of Life will follow at the Summit Lodge, Killington, VT. In Barbara’s welcoming spirit, we invite all friends and relatives to join us at this luncheon. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Madi Fund. Donations can be made online at: go.uvm.edu/madisfund or mailed to The UVM Foundation/Madi’s Fund, 411 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401.
