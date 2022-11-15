Barbara R. Bourne WEST RUTLAND — Barbara F. Bourne, 95, of West Rutland,VT, died peacefully on November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family at The Sterling House in Richmond, VT. Further arrangements will be handled by Tossing Funeral Home.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 12:42 am
Barbara R. Bourne WEST RUTLAND — Barbara F. Bourne, 95, of West Rutland,VT, died peacefully on November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family at The Sterling House in Richmond, VT. Further arrangements will be handled by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.