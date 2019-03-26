Barbara Rose Sayre Durkee FAIR HAVEN — Cherished mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, born in East Thetford in August 1925 and raised on Thetford Hill giving her a wonderful childhood, an independent character, a dedication to family, and a love of nature, especially the birds she faithfully fed. Growing up, she was active in the 4H, and she served as an airplane spotter during World War II. Barbara met the love of her life, Douglas Durkee, while attending Thetford Academy. After graduating, Barbara attended Middlebury College and the University of Vermont. She married Doug in December 1946, and they became the first married couple in the history of the University of Vermont to graduate together. After graduation, Barb and Doug moved to Fair Haven where they raised five children in a home they built themselves with the help of many friends and family. Barbara’s degree in Education led her to a career at Fair Haven Elementary School. A child of the Depression and a farming family, she had a beautifully abundant garden every summer and shelves full of home-canned vegetables every winter. She was an expert seamstress, and her family treasures the beautiful quilts and other items she made for them. After retiring, Barbara enjoyed volunteering and spending winters with Doug in Texas and Florida and made trips abroad with Doug to Norway, Russia and the UK, as well as several cruises. After a courageous two-year battle with cancer, never complaining, always trying to shield her family from pain, Barbara died on March 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Douglas Durkee, and her granddaughter, Heidi Durkee, Barbara is survived by her children Neal Durkee and partner Lisa, of Fair Haven, Kevin Durkee and wife Aileen Faye, of Fair Haven, Steven Durkee and wife Susan, of Nederland, Colorado, Joy Sayre and husband Thom Bruso, of Fair Haven, and Matthew Durkee and wife Ann, of Williston; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara’s celebration of life will be held on April 6 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 49, Fair Haven, VT. In lieu of flowers, a donation is suggested to Fair Haven Concerned or The Fair Haven Free Library.
