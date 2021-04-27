Barbara Schmidt PITTSFORD — Barbara Schmidt, 79, died April 23, 2021, at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, July 7, 1941, daughter of Gustave and Lucy (Beedenbender) Bechstein. Barbara and her husband, John, were antique dealers in New York City and Pittsford. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Church. Surviving are two sons, John A. Schmidt and his wife, Rebecca, of Glendale, New York, and Robert Schmidt and his wife, Susan, of Glendale, New York; two granddaughters, Kristen Tzoc (Juan) and Nicole Schmidt. She was predeceased by her husband, John Schmidt, on Aug. 4, 2014. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will be held at a later date in St. John’s Cemetery in Glendale, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.