Barbara Schmidt rites PITTSFORD — The funeral Mass for Barbara Schmidt, 79, who died April 23, 2021, was celebrated April 28 at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Officiating was the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor. Organist was Stu James. Speakers were her sons, John and Robert Schmidt. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
