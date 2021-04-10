Barbara (Spinelli) Richardson WEATHERSFIELD — Barbara Ann (Spinelli) Richardson, 87, died April 7, 2021. She was born May 12, 1933, the daughter of Angelo J. and Ann Camarata Spinelli of Upper Montclair, New Jersey. She graduated from Montclair High School and St. Lawrence University (Class of ’54), where she majored in English and was a sister of Kappa Delta sorority. After college, she worked at K&E Advertising in New York City for five years as an associate editor. On Oct. 27, 1959, she married Gary Parker Richardson of Springfield. Mrs. Richardson was a member of the Weathersfield Historical Society and enjoyed volunteering for the Frippery Sale, at the Dan Foster House and with WHS cataloguing. She contributed to The Weathersfield Weekly and won the town spelling bee at the 1976 bicentennial celebration. Survivors include daughter Robin of Kinvara, County Galway, Ireland, and son Andrew of Port Chester, New York; six grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband in 2019; son, Scott, in 1983; and her sister, Carol Spinelli Gibbs, in 2020. Due to pandemic restrictions, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Vermont, Northern New England Chapter, 114 Perimeter Road, Nashau, NH 03063; or Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
