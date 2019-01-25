Barbara Sue Cagle RUTLAND — Susie Cagle, of Rutland, passed away unexpectedly at age 76 on Jan. 13, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1942, in White Plains, New York, and then moved to Manhasset, New York, with her family where she grew up. She graduated from Manhasset Senior High School in 1960 and Lasell College with an associate degree in 1962. Susie married Robert Rojecki on May 23, 1964, and moved to Vermont in 1971 where she lived the remainder of her life. Susie spent many years being a full-time mother to her children in addition to being bookkeeper for her husband’s business. After her divorce, she returned to school and graduated with a B.S. in Psychology from Castleton University in 1992. She finished her varied career at Sears where she retired as a human resources coordinator in 2007. Susie was the loving mother of Todd Rojecki, of Burlington, and Tracey Blanchet and husband Craig, of Chelmsford, MA; sister of Patricia Nelson and husband Theodore, of Madison, CT; and proud grandmother of Chloe and Hailey. Susie enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She had a kind heart and was always willing to help someone in need. She will be truly missed, but her memory will live on. Donations in Susie's name to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/ are welcome and appreciated. Services will be private. Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland is handling arrangements.
