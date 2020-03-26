Barbara Vanneck May MANCHESTER CENTER — Barbara Vanneck May, 73, a longtime resident of Dorset, passed away March 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Barbara was born in New York City on Aug. 26, 1946, the daughter of the late John and Barbara Bailey Vanneck of New Rochelle, New York, and attended local schools. Barbara enjoyed her home, was passionate about gardening, loved traveling to Florida, cooking and her dogs. Barbara is survived by her longtime partner Terry Campney, of Manchester; daughters Wendy May, of Dorset, and Tanya Bos, of Hamilton, Massachusetts; her brother, William Vanneck of Palm Beach, Florida; and grandchildren Jack and Lily Bos. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. A celebration of Barbara’s life will be announced at a later date. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.