Barbara Welch Bellomo RUTLAND — Barbara W. Bellomo, 78, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away March 18, 2022, surrounded by her family. Barb was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Rutland, Vermont. She was the one of five children born to Doris (Grover) and Maynard Welch. She graduated from Rutland High School Class of 1961 and attended Castleton State College. She played flute and was a member of the Rutland High School Band which marched in the inauguration parade of President Kennedy. She was a waitress for many years, took care of family and friends, co-owner of Rutland Printing Co. alongside her husband and most importantly, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, and known to her family as “Barbie.” She enjoyed spending time with family, extended family and friends, square dancing, bowling, swimming, coloring, playing cards, “Club” with girls, shopping, camping, loved attending her children and grandchildrens’ sporting events, cooking and spending time with family around the dinner table. She married her life partner in crime, Salvatore J. "Sam" Bellomo on June 1, 1963, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. She is survived by her husband and four children, Lisa Susmann (Craig), Jeffrey Bellomo (Sara), Kevin Bellomo (Tracy) and Nathan Bellomo; seven grandchildren, Ryan and Kristina, Karsyn, Lanza and Gradyn, Crawford and Eoin; two sisters, Arlie Mae Welch (Karen) and Mary Lou Beaudry (Reginald), both of Rutland; in-laws ,Charlene Boylan, Anthony Bellomo and Bernard Sullivan; nieces, nephews and her cousins. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. A reception will follow. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, Vermont; or to your favorite charity.
