Barbara (Welch) Bellomo RUTLAND — The funeral service for Barbara (Welch) Bellomo, 78, who died March 18, 2022, was held Saturday, March 26, at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. A reception followed at the Italian American Club. William Gower-Johnson was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Kristina Bellomo was the eulogist. Bearers were Lisa and Craig Susmann, Jeffrey, Kevin, Nathan and Ryan Bellomo. A prayer service took place Saturday at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.
