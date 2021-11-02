Barbara “Bobbie” Wood WALLINGFORD — Barbara “Bobbie” Wood, 84, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 13, 1937, the daughter of Carson and Frances (Earle) Stewart. She attended local schools and graduated from Wallingford High School. She worked at Metromail for many years prior to her early retirement. After her illness in 1999, she attended the Interage Adult Program for 21 years. The staff at Interage was her second family whom she enjoyed spending her days with. Barbara is survived by her sons, Leo (Bonnie) Wood, of Wallingford, and Travis Wood (Angie), of Manchester, Vermont; daughters, Dawn (Mark) Randlett, of Parrish, Florida, and Kathy (Mike) Haynes, of East Bremerton, Washington state; sisters, Marlene Bullock and Delmar Clark, of Wallingford, and Ann Wade, of Stratford, Connecticut; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Stearns, Gordon, Stanley, Elwood, Mac and Vernon Stewart and Butch Patch; and a sister, Phyllis Tabor. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements are with the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Palliative Care, c/o RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT.
