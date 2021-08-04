Barry D. Bradley POULTNEY — Barry Dean Bradley, 79, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 12, 1942, in Rutland, the son of Stanley Richard Bradley and Leah Doris (Bridge) Bradley. Barry was a graduate of Rutland High School's class of 1966. He was a longtime superintendent for the Rutland Group. He was an avid snowmobiler and hunter. He loved spending time grooming the trails in Poultney and at his camp in Wheelerville with family and friends. Barry was past president and vice president of the Poultney Sno Devils and a member of the Shrewsbury Sno Birds and Rutland County director for VAST. He was a former member of the Middletown Springs Fire Department. He is survived by his loving wife Aline (Bonnie) Bradley; daughter, Kandi; sons, Darm Bradley (Katie) and Ransom Baker; step-children, John, Donald, Della, Rusty, Debra, Tim and Doug; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Renner, and Tanis Higgins; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents. The family would like to thank his caregivers at The Pines and Rutland Regional Medical Center. A celebration of Barry’s life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Poultney American Legion. Please bring a dish to share to honor Barry for he loved a great potluck. Please dress causal. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Sno Devils. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
