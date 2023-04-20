Barry J. Keefe RUTLAND — Barry Joseph Keefe, 73, passed away on April 10, 2023, at his home with family following a brief illness. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on February 8, 1950, the fifth of six children, to Leo F. and Bernice (Shelvey) Keefe. He is survived by his son, Kieran Keefe (Caitlin Perry) of Rutland Town; daughter, Johanna Keefe (Steve Fuller) of Rutland; grandson, Mason Keefe; sister Patricia Loso of Rutland; and brother Kevin Keefe of Rutland. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Sally (Jenne) Keefe; siblings, Martha Campagne, Norma Dikeman and Donald “Bundsie” Keefe. Barry grew up in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School in 1968. He went on to Vermont Academy and Roanoke College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in History and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Barry worked in College Admissions, Banking, and Interior/Exterior Painting. He served as Rutland’s City Assessor for 27 years, retiring in 2021. Barry enjoyed spending his time working in his vegetable garden, giving away most of his harvest to friends and neighbors. He traveled all over Europe with Sally for a decade, taking in local art, architecture, and cuisine. Barry traveled south often after retiring to visit his old college friends. He cherished the time he spent with his children and grandson. Barry enjoyed a good conversation, a good time, and living life to its fullest. Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 25 from 4-7pm at Clifford Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Church on Wednesday, April 26 at 11:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
