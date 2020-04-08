Barry Myron Lamson WALLINGFORD — Barry Myron Lamson, 81, passed away April 1, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born May 26, 1938, in Bronx, New York, to Manuel and Sylvia Lamson. Barry grew up in East Hartford, Connecticut, then moved to Vermont in 1970, where he spent the remainder of his life. A master mechanic, who could fix anything, Barry owned and operated the Sports Car Shop in Rutland. He loved to ski, fish, woodwork, finish a good puzzle and collect just about everything. Barry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gail; his daughter, Stacy Anderson and husband Greig of Pawcatuck, Connecticut; his son, Michael and wife Mary of Middletown Springs; his five grandchildren, Sophia and Zachary Anderson Cameron, Levi and Ella Lamson; and his brother, Robert Lamson of Lebanon, Connecticut. He was predeceased by his brother Irv Lamson of East Hartford.
