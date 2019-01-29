Barton Curtis Janney MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — Barton Curtis Janney, 70, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully early on Jan. 13, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Bart is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Van Buskirk) Janney, of Middletown, RI; his children Ty and wife Samantha and their children Emmet and Caroline Janney (Marblehead, MA), Macleod “Mac” Janney (Rutland, VT), and Gregory and wife Lauren Janney (Marblehead, MA); as well as his sisters Holly Janney (Portsmouth, RI), Susan and husband Miguel Lopez (Muel, Spain), and Tracey and husband Sam Byrne (Manchester, MA) and their three sons Quinlan, Rowan and Hayden. Bart will also be remembered fondly by his mother-in-law, Evelyn Van Buskirk (Waterford, NY); extended family; dear friends and colleagues. Bart was born to Raymond B. Janney II and Nancy (Roberts) Janney in Norristown, PA, on Dec. 29, 1948. After a brief time in Delaware, the family moved to Marblehead, MA, where he began lifelong passions for sailing, ocean racing and the guitar. After an early childhood illness, during which time he was confined to a wheelchair for a period of one year, Bart went on to lead an active life on the water. He first proudly served as race committee chairman at the Pleon Yacht Club in Marblehead and again, later in life at the East Greenwich Yacht Club and Newport Yacht Club. His passion for off shore racing was highlighted by competing in two Bermuda 1-2 races (2001, 2005) aboard “Seascape;” two Marion to Bermuda races; and one Newport to Bermuda race. He also once participated in a transatlantic yacht delivery, frequently raced locally in Narragansett Bay and to Block Island (Mitchell Regattas on “Counterpoint”), and cruised to Cuttyhunk (his and Linda’s favorite), Vineyard Sound and Nantucket, occasionally with great spontaneity! After graduating from Marblehead High School in 1967, Bart went on to Ricker College in Maine. After college, Bart married Melissa (Macleod) Whitmore, of Marblehead, and started their family of three sons. Bart went to play bass and lead guitar in several Boston bands, including Chilled Wine, a top Boston band in the early-1970s. During this time, Bart also auditioned for the rock band Blood, Sweat, and Tears. Eventually, Bart turned to a less raucous career in accounting which began in Rutland, VT, where he built an accounting practice servicing several regional ski resorts. After selling this practice, he naturally invested in a yacht (“Sea Lion”) and took the summer off to sail the beautiful waters of Lake Champlain. Bart then joined the management team for a German manufacturing firm. This led to a long career in finance management and a transition to the boat building industry. In the 1980s, he relocated permanently to the shores of Rhode Island. While in Newport, he met his beloved wife, Linda. After they were married, Bart was named chief financial officer for two Rhode Island boat builders, Sunfish Laser and Gunboat, as well as WIMCO. His career tapered to various consulting roles as his health began to limit his mobility. Bart would often inspire his sons to be “doers, not watchers.” His influence led to his son Mac’s passion for music (keyboard and guitar) and Gregory’s pursuit of higher education at Maine Maritime Academy. “Pe-Pop,” as he was affectionately referred to by his grandchildren, would revel in overindulging Emmet and Caroline on birthdays and holidays. Bart also had an affinity for sand tarts, JuJu Beans and countless other confections. Ultimately, Bart’s medical conditions early and again, later in life, would not obscure his vibrant passions and pursuits and he will forever be remembered for his love of the water, his family, good humor and especially, his resilience. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the Grand Islander Nursing Home for their incredible support and care over the last 18 months. Celebrations of life will be held in Bart’s honor in Middletown, RI, and again in Marblehead, MA, this spring. In Bart’s memory, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, www.michaeljfox.org.
