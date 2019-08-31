Beatrice Fressie POULTNEY — Beatrice "Bea" Fressie, 91, died Aug. 21, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Jay, New York, the daughter of Sydney and Theresa (Carpenter) Estes. She was educated in local Ausable Forks, New York, schools and graduated from secretarial school. Mrs. Fressie was employed by the NYS education department registrar's office at the then-Champlain College (SUNY) Plattsburgh. In 1968, she became a dental hygienist, worked in several New York schools, in several Vermont dental practices and was appointed to the State of Vermont dental board. She was selected to serve as an examiner with the Northeast Board of Dental Examiners testing in 16 states. In 2005, she was named Outstanding Dental Hygienist of the year. She enjoyed traveling and golf. Her family includes her husband of 64 years, Frank Fressie, and three children Bernadette, Andrea and Tim. Mrs. Fressie was predeceased by an infant child. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Mary’s Church in Granville, New York, with the Rev. Joseph X. Arockiasamy as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Poultney. A celebration of her life will be held at a date to be determined. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
