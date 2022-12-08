Beatrice H. Brough RUTLAND — Beatrice Hughes Brough, 89, of Rutland, died on Monday, December 5, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born March 28, 1933, the daughter of Thomas and Margaret Hughes. She attended the University of Vermont and Green Mountain College where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in education. Beatrice married James P. Brough in 1960. She had a beautiful voice and was a soloist. She was a member of the Christ the King Church choir as well as the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church choir for a number of years. Beatrice was a teacher in the Rutland Public School System for many years. She loved to crochet and knit and was an avid reader. She is predeceased by her husband, James P. Brough. She is survived by her son, James P. Brough II and his wife Colleen of Nashua, New Hampshire as well as a step grandchild, Seth Gordon and his wife, Jiliane and their daughter, Lilah. She is likewise survived by her daughter, Theresa Bateman and her husband, Daniel of Rutland, Vermont as well as her grandchildren, Daniel J. Bateman and his wife, Catie of White Plains, New York and their daughter, Margaret Salebra Bateman, Patrick Bateman of Hartford, Connecticut and Nicole Bateman of Rutland, Vermont and her son, Gabriel Carrier. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Tues., Dec. 13, 2022, at Christ the King Church at 12:00 p.m. A reception will follow after the service. Calling hours will be held the evening prior at Clifford Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in care of Clifford Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
