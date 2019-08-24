Beatrice Irene Fressie POULTNEY — Beatrice Irene Fressie, 91, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her residence, after a brief illness. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Granville, New York. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.
