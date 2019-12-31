Beatrice M. Lewis POULTNEY — Beatrice M. Lewis, 87, of Poultney, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on Feb. 2, 1932, in Middletown Springs, the daughter of Joseph and Susan (Lynch) Marcy. She was one of 10 children. Mrs. Lewis graduated from the Middletown Springs High School. She was employed as a milk tester in the Poultney area and the general store in Middletown. She married Albert Donald Lewis on May 27, 1961, in Middletown Springs. Soon afterwards, the couple relocated to Arkansas and later to Waterloo, NY, where she was a full-time mom, and a part-time secretary at her church. She later worked at Tarr’s Dairy in Geneva, NY. She had been a resident of Poultney since 1985. Mrs. Lewis was a volunteer for several years at the Young at Heart Senior Center delivering Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Young at Heart Senior Center, also the Poultney United Methodist Church and their Women’s Club. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crafting, sewing and quilting. She was very attentive to her family and friends and devoted her time taking care of them. Survivors include a daughter, Jolene Lewis, her husband, James Almeida, and a granddaughter, Melody Almeida, all of Wilmington, MA; a brother, Donald Marcy of Middletown Springs; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Albert, on July 13, 2008; also by sisters Teresa “Skipper” Ray, Lola Sommers, Charlotte Moyer and Patricia Favor; and brothers Joseph Marcy, Kenneth Marcy, Raymond V. Marcy and Edward Marcy. A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Poultney United Methodist Church. There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside services will be held at a later date in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney United Methodist Church; or the Young at Heart Senior Center, 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764.
