Beatrice M. Noble-Jasmin RUTLAND — Beatrice M. Noble-Jasmin, 93, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at her home in Rutland. Beatrice was born on Nov. 12, 1928, in Orwell, Vermont, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (Keith) Bruce, of Orwell and Hubbardton, respectively. Bea was a 34-year employee of A&P Grocery stores. When she retired from A&P, she became a court officer at the U.S. District Court in Rutland. She was a 46-year member of the American Legion Post 31 Auxiliary where she held several positions. Most recently, she was a historian. Bea enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and going to bingo. Bea was predeceased by her husbands, Stephen Noble Sr. and Rolla Jasmin Sr.; three stepsons, Stephen Noble Jr., Richard "Dick" Noble and Rolla Jasmin; and a son, Alan T. Noble and wife Gail. She is survived by a daughter, Bea Noble Rappa; a stepson, Jimmy Jasmin; daughters-in-law, Patsy Noble and Donnette Noble, as well as former daughter-in-law, Connie Kinsman; many grandchildren, including Kandi Ross, Tami Conway, Terri Strayhorn, Sarah Young, Jeff and Jason Noble, as well as Cara Gauvin and husband Steve, and their children, Baylee and Brody Austin, who were Bea’s primary caregivers for the last several years; and several great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 16, 2022, at Post 31 American Legion in Rutland, Vermont, from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
