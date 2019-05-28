Beatrice M. Wheeler PLYMOUTH — Beatrice M. Wheeler, 83, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born July 30, 1935, in Adams, New York, the daughter of Warren and Dora Wheeler. She married John Wheeler Dec. 27, 1993. In Plymouth, Mrs. Wheeler served as town auditor, ballot clerk, and also worked for many years at the Coolidge Homestead. She was predeceased by her husband July 15, 2018. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. The graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Plymouth Emergency Services, 68 Town Office Road, Plymouth, VT 05056; or Gill Odd Fellows Home Activity Fund, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
