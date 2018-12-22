Beatrice Marjorie Shaw rites CLARENDON - The funeral service for Beatrice Marjorie Shaw, 70, who died Dec. 15, 2018, was held Thursday, Dec. 20, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of Our Lady of Good Help (St. Mary's Catholic Church), officiated. Private burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery. Bearers were Chandler Prescott, Donald Grenier, Timothy and Gary Severance. A reception took place at Brandon American Legion.
