Beatrice Marjorie Shaw CLARENDON - Beatrice Marjorie Shaw, 70, died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born June 27, 1948, in Rutland, the daughter of James and Marjorie (Rivers) Burke. She attended local Clarendon schools. Mrs. Shaw worked for several years at Tambrands in Rutland and later, at Vermont Country Store and as an elder care aide for several area families. She enjoyed crafts, knitting, bluegrass music and camping. Survivors include her longtime companion, Reginald Gibeault, of Clarendon; a son, Eric Prescott, of Wallingford; seven siblings Margaret Grenier, Judi Daley, both of Mount Holly, Jean Hier, of Fair Haven, Louis and Raymond Burke, of Rutland, Wayne Burke, of Barre, Thomas Burke, of Milton; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Fonda Salls; a son, Albert Prescott Jr.; a great-granddaughter; several brothers and sisters. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, where calling hours begin at 11 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. A reception will take place at Brandon American Legion Post #55. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Regional Ambulance Services, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
