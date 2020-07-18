Beatrix Elliott RUTLAND — Beatrix Elliott, 64, died July 10, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family, of cancer. She was born April 23, 1956, in Homburg, Germany, the daughter of Leonore Allen. She came to America in 1972 with her mother, and grew up in Kingston, Rhode Island. Mrs. Elliott enjoyed nature and the ocean. Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Kevin Elliott of Rutland; four sons, Dan and Ed Bethel, both of Rutland, Mike Bethel of Elmer, Kentucky, and Tim Bethel of Burlington; and nine grandchildren. The celebration of her life service was held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Middletown Springs Community Church, followed by a potluck reception on the green. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
