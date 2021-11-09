Ben Jones Jr. HAMPTON, N.Y. — Benjamin G. Jones Jr., 66, of Hampton, New York, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born in Rutland on April 5, 1955, the son of Beverly (Ackley) and Benjamin Jones Sr. He graduated from Granville High School in 1973. Mr. Jones married Kathleen Sweeney on June 22, 1985. He was, first and foremost, a farmer for over 40 years and then finished his working career in the quarry business. He loved farming, making people laugh, reading and spending time with friends. His greatest joy was his family. Ben is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Sara (Russell) Hayward, of Comstock, New York, and Marianne (Gary) Bolton, of Cambridge, New York; grandchildren, Kylee and Cody Bolton; brother, Bruce Jones, of Hampton, New York; and nephews, Dylan and Ethan Jones. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York.
(1) entry
Bruce, Kathleen and family we are so deeply saddened to hear of Butchs passing. We are all thinking of you during this incredibly sad time.
Betsy and Dexter Kelley and family
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.