Benedict Michael Calotta 1936 - 2020 SHREWSBURY — Our father was a man who liked to noodle things on his own when big decisions were to be made. We loved that he researched and figured, using the available wisdom to make good, slow, long plan decisions. His standards were high and if what you were doing was not up to snuff, he was not interested. We see examples of how we have taken this to heart as we reflect on our own lives, and consciously raised the bar. Thank you, Dad. Two Sicilian immigrants, Calogero Calotta and Giuseppa Leale Calotta, met and married happily in America. Landing with their wiles to make a better life, they found jobs and grew a family of five children in Williamsburg Brooklyn, New York. Dad delighted in childhood stories: how, at 6, he skipped school for an entire month to perfect his marble game; and how he did not like how a particular nun spoke to him and he swung at her, hitting all habit; how the families in the neighborhood made their own wine, and some ladies would sell it in the afternoon for 5 cents a cup. He had a strong spirit. As photos from his teen and young adult years reveal, he grew into a handsome and smart dressing man. Stories of a charmer, dancer, traveler and foodie floated though our life. ROTC provided the education he was after: Ohio State for a BS, president of Sigma Phi and Glee Club, then Yale University for an MBA on fellowships. He landed at Coventry Development where he spent the next 38 years as president steering their business to great success. On an Eastern flight to Houston, he met Carol Davenport, a flight attendant beauty, who helped relieve him of a splinter midflight. Thinking about that now, how does one acquire a splinter in a plane? The two fell in love, marrying in 1970 and buying the TipTop Inn in Shrewsbury, Vermont, to run seasonally. Dad was a project man and this project became his dream, demanding that he learn all kinds of skills his city life never had. The Big Gun (his boardroom nickname) brought the same zest and zeal to learning to brush hog the meadows, ‘harvesting rocks’ to build rock walls, and the 10-year renovation of the inn that resurrected as his glorious Crisanver House. Tireless work and a to-do list that would make some faint, fueled his health and made him strong as an ox. In 2001, he retired from the hubbub of Manhattan, to his beloved inn. The joy was tangible as he invited guests into his empire to share delicious food our mother cooked, and limoncello that mom had mastered making; he gleamed with pride. Regaling with stories, curating the jazz selections, opera or classical music for the evening, dad loved to host. It was the perfect, endless project love affair, challenging him to learn and invest and figure and haggle and pour his bountiful energy and wisdom into. This is where his ashes will be spread on Sunday, June 28, and he will truly rest in peace, continuing to nourish the land he loved so well. He passed surrounded by the love and deep gratitude of his daughters, Cristina and Andrea, his son-in-law, Alain, and his wife, Carol, who kissed and cried their goodbyes with wishes and prayers for a graceful and beautiful next leg of the journey. He is survived by Carol; Cristina and husband Richard, Andrea and husband Alain; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; his brother, Charles Calotta; dozens of nieces and nephews and family in Sicily. Please remember him for his beautiful blue eyes, word pun jokes, belting out opera or Sinatra on the tractor, ability to do math like a calculator, unhurried noodling wisdom, playing like a kid with his grandchildren, for his quietly fierce and loyal love, and when you watch the colorful sunsets in the Green Mountains.
