Benjamin Charles Dikeman POULTNEY — Benjamin Charles Dikeman, 51, died Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by family at his residence, of brain cancer. He was born Jan. 17, 1968, in Rutland, the son of Edna May (Webber) and Robert Benjamin Watkins, later adopted and raised by his grandparents Daisy May (Berry) and Harold Albert Dikeman. He married Katherine (LaPoint) Ellison June 5, 1999, in Fair Haven. Mr. Dikeman was a truck driver for Bellavance Trucking Co. He received his G.E.D., and enjoyed talking to people about the Civil War and 18-wheelers. Survivors are his wife, of Poultney; his mother, of Tennessee; his daughter, Daisy Mae Chabot, of Rutland; his stepsons Joshua and Isaiah Ellison, both of Mendon; two grandsons and a granddaughter; his half-brother, Troy Rider, of Brandon; and his stepbrother, Charles Dikeman, of Springfield. The celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to Young at Heart Senior Center, 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.