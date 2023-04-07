Benjamin R. Boltz RUTLAND — Ben Boltz passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023 at his home in Rutland, Vermont, in the care of his spouse, Antoinette “Toni” Boltz, at the age of 84 years. A loving father of three children, and four grandchildren, Ben was born in 1939 to Benjamin Boltz and Ruth (nee Laubach), and raised under the care and guidance of his paternal grandmother, Maud Irene Boltz. He was pre-deceased by his sister Bonnie Wetzlar of Miami, Florida; and his half-brother Peter Boltz of Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. He attended the Pennsylvania State University and the Pennsylvania Textile School (now Thomas Jefferson University), having grown up in the knitting mills of his grandparents, Jacob and Maud Boltz. He applied his knowledge of textiles and knitting mills to launching Becky’s Fashions, a clothing factory in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, in the 1970s. A Shriner and Freemason, Ben felt called to service. He worked for over 30 years as an emergency medical technician (EMT) for Brandon Rescue Squad and Killington Ski Patrol. He was a realtor by trade, working for Killington Realty. In the 1980s, he was a member of the Selectboard for the town of Brandon. Ben enjoyed spending weekends with the family at Branbury State Park on Lake Dunmore. In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time in Topsail, North Carolina with his wife Toni. They also enjoyed taking trips to Penn State in the fall to cheer on their Nittany Lions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in his memory to either Brandon Area Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Brandon, Vermont 05733, or Penn State’s Levi Lamb Fund (Nittany Lion Club) at https://raise.psu.edu. Friends and family are invited to call at 3 pm, followed by a memorial service celebrating his life, on April 15, 2023, at 04:00 pm, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 6 Church Hill Road, Rutland, Vermont 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.