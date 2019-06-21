Bernadette A. Queen PITTSFORD — Bernadette Anne “Bobby” Queen of Pittsford passed away on June 19, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 20, 1930. After graduation from Bishop McDonnell High School she went to work at the National Biscuit Company, located on 14th Street in New York City. Thirty-seven years later she retired from what was then RJR Nabisco, as Executive Secretary to the Chairman of the Board. After spending several retirement years in Queens, she then moved to Vermont in December of 1994, purchasing a home in Pittsford on Elm Street where she lived out her later years with her three pets — Clancy, Bluebelle and Kelly. She loved Vermont — its beauty, country scene, animals and most of all its people who, while not intrusive, welcomed her. She didn’t mind the cold winters with lots of snow, warm summers, mosquitoes, mice and even bats. Her only regret was that she should have made the move sooner. Her family predeceased her. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at a later date in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.