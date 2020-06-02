Bernard C. Wheeler MOUNT HOLLY — Bernard C. "Skeet" Wheeler Sr., 81, of Mount Holly passed away Thursday evening, May 28, 2020, at Crescent Manor nursing home in Bennington, Vermont. He was born July 31, 1938, in Rutland, the son of Frederick and Arlene (Adams) Wheeler, and he grew up in Clarendon. He had been employed as a crane operator for Patch Wagner and as a truck driver for several companies, including Rutland News. He retired in 2010 from the Mount Holly Transfer Station. He enjoyed many hours on his boat fishing, loved his time exploring on his four-wheeler and he would not admit it but loved his cat. He was a member of the Chester Congregational Church where he found his second family. Bernard is survived by his son, Bernard C. Wheeler Jr. of Belmont; two daughters, Dawn Hicks of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Shelley Dumas of Rutland; his sister, Lorretta Joselyn of Granville, New York; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bernard was predeceased by both his parents and his brother, Frederick "John" Wheeler. There will be no service; burial will be in East Clarendon Cemetery and arrangements are under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.