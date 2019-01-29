Bernard D. Zullo RUTLAND — Bernard D. Zullo, 85, died Jan. 24, 2019, at Rutland Health Care Center. He was born June 11, 1933, in Rutland, the son of Bartolomeo and Frances (Gallo) Zullo. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Mr. Zullo was employed by Howe Richardson Scale Co. Surviving are his wife, Audrey (Comes) Zullo, of Rutland; a son, Matthew Zullo, of Tampa, FL; two daughters Erin Zullo, of Rutland, Jennifer Babineaux, of Virginia; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by several brothers and a sister. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
