Bernard E. Brown Sr. RUTLAND — Bernard E. Brown, 88, died unexpectedly Friday morning August 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 25, 1931 in Middlebury, the son of Edward Joseph Brown and Dorothy (Tatro) Brown. He attended school in Bristol before being sworn into the Army and proudly serving in the Korean War as part of the 187th Airborne Division. Bernard married Jo-Ann Emilo on September 8, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Middlebury. He was a tradesman throughout his life, having worked for Polymer’s Plastic and lastly for Alderman’s Chevy in Rutland. Bernard was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and attended St. Peter's Catholic Church while living in Rutland. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, talking about his time in the Korean War and old Harley-Davidsons as well as classic cars. Survivors are his children, Bernard E. Brown Jr. (Kimberly) of Charles Town, WV, Sherry L. Brown, of Middlebury, Lillian Mullan, of Rutland and Jennifer Strangeway (Anthony) of Rutland; by his siblings, Francis Brown (Rita) of Bristol, John Brown (Joyce) of Bristol, James Brown (Belinda) of East Middlebury, Daniel Brown, of Bristol, Theresa Robideau, of Bristol, Barbara Saskiewicz (John) of Pawling, NY, Rosalie Brown, of Bristol and Linda Ramsey (Henry) of Bristol, by his 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, by his wife Jo-Ann Brown who died in 1986 and by his brother Robert Brown. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, located at 117 South Main St., Middlebury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday August 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Luke Austin as the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery with a celebration of life taking place at the American Legion in Middlebury. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans of Vermont. Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.