Bernard F. Rogers SHREWSBURY — Bernard Frederick Rogers, 68, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 20, 1951, in Bridgewater, the son of Romaine A. and Evelyn (Stocker) Rogers. He graduated in 1969 from Rutland High School. Mr. Rogers was a member of the Vermont National Guard serving with the 45th Engineers Dump truck company. He was employed by the Town of West Rutland for over 30 years on the road crew, serving 20 years as the road foreman. He also drove truck for Hubbard’s Waste Removal. He enjoyed watching trains and attending car and truck shows. Survivors include a stepson, Edward Turner, of Missouri; a brother, Donald Rogers, of Rutland; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Rogers was predeceased by three brothers David Rogers in 2006, Cecil Rogers Sr. in 2007 and Romaine "Sonny" Rogers in 2011. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in Village Cemetery in Cavendish. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
