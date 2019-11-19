Bernard F. Woodbury CASTLETON — Bernard F. Woodbury, 67, died Friday morning, Nov. 8, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Rutland, the son of Charles and Bessie (Matteson) Woodbury. He grew up in Castleton and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1971. He was a truck driver all of his life and spent his earlier years hauling milk. He eventually hauled mail, like his father and grandfather, and retired in 2001 as a third-generation independent contractor with the United States Postal Service. His fond childhood memories included the lunches that were packed for the mail routes and he and his father assembling and eating their lunches on the route. He continued this tradition of bringing packed lunches for trips up until his passing. Bernie loved “Going on tour” and it was normal for him to go with a friend to North Carolina and back in a day, on a moment’s notice, where it would take others lots of planning and days to complete the trip. For the past several years, he would make multiple trips to North Carolina to visit his daughter, Sarah, and Florida throughout the winter, and eventually spent the last few winters in Mesa, Arizona. He taught his granddaughter, Kaylie-Ann, how to drive and also drove her to visit her college choices when she was in high school. He would frequently bring her to school and send her on her way with a muffin and coffee. This then morphed into him picking her up from the bus during her frequent trips to Vermont when she was home visiting. Bernie was very social and affectionately known as the Mayor of Bomoseen, making daily stops throughout the town. Everyone knew his unique wave and would return his wave when they saw him. He loved animals and was known to watch his friends’ chickens, cats and dogs while they were away. He also loved his “granddogs and cats” and had a special bond with his granddog, Nyka. He helped in rescue with his daughter, Angela, and would help transport, socialize and love-up on the rescues, including sending them off to their forever homes. In lieu of flowers, we are asking monetary donations be made to Protection4Paws, where K9 Cesar will be given life-saving equipment in memory of our Dad, which we know he would be honored to help. You can find K9 Cesar’s information on Facebook and we will also have his information at Dad’s last supper. Survivors are his two daughters Angela Woodbury, of Castleton, and Sarah Woodbury, of Cary, NC; his granddaughter, Kaylie-Ann Flannigan, of Manhattan, NY, and Rome, Italy; and his sisters Sharon Kendall (Bruce), of Fair Haven, Deborah Dudley (Ted), of Colchester, and Kathy Breznick (Ed), of Poultney; aunts, uncles, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Charles “Woody” Woodbury and Anthony “Fred” Woodbury; and his sister, Marguerite “Maggie” Cole. Our Dad excelled at cooking and reminisced about family suppers. We are inviting everyone to have one last “supper” with him at the Castleton American Legion at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., with supper starting at noon, and with Dad saying “don’t be late!” And, of course, you can count on a tray of cheese, crackers and pepperoni to get started. A private, for the family, burial service will occur after in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. We are so thankful to Bruce Kendall for making his gorgeous urn that we will cherish forever. We hope our Dad will be proud of this obituary as he religiously read them every day. And as you all know, his final farewell to everyone is “I’ll see you on the other side.” In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Protection4Paws for life-saving equipment and items K9 Cesar needs, and a basket will be set out at Dad’s last supper for those who want to donate but don’t or can’t access Facebook for donations. (Facebook does not take any fees out for Protection4Paws.) We are asking all to refrain from wearing perfume, colognes, body sprays, etc., due to family allergies. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
