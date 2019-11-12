Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A few clouds. Near record low temperatures. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.