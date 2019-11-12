Bernard F. Woodbury BOMOSEEN — Bernard F. Woodbury, 67, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire, after a lengthy Illness. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., 1939 Main St., Castleton. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
