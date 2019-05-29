Bernard G. Routhier BURLINGTON — Mr. Bernard G. Routhier, 95, of South Burlington and formerly of Bloomfield, passed away at the Birchwood Terrace Healthcare in Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, after a long period of declining health. He was born on Feb. 21, 1923, in Stanhope, Quebec, a son to the late Joseph and Bertha (Crete) Routhier. He completed his high school studies at a prep school in Victoriaville, Quebec, in 1940. Bernard came to Vermont in the mid-1940s and purchased the family farm in Bloomfield in 1947. It is now known as “Routhier & Sons” and is presently operated by three of his sons. He also worked for the USDA as a soil and water technician for 30 years. He was a Fourth Degree member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Colebrook Kiwanis Club. Bernard was an active communicant at Sacred Heart Parish in North Stratford, and served on both the parish council and the finance committee. He also participated in the various liturgical ministries. Bernard love to travel, play golf, dance and in his earlier years, he enjoyed photography. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Angela (Garneau) Routhier, of Lemington; his four sons Guy (Lorraine), of Maricopa, AZ, Gerald (Paulette), Rene (Gini), Eric (Michele) and Denault “Dino” (Bobbie Jo), all of Bloomfield; five daughters Huguette “Yogi” (Edward) Poulin, of Columbia, NH, Lori Routhier, of Danby, Pauline “Poli” (Roger) Beaudoin, of South Burlington, Colette Routhier Swain, of Monument, CO, and Josee (Robert) Feezor, of San Jose, CA; 28 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; a brother, Maurice Routhier (France), of West Palm Beach, FL. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Simone Couture Routhier, in 1954; and by a son, Robert Routhier, in 2014; and by brothers and sisters. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Colebrook, New Hampshire. Interment will take place Monday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Edmond’s Cemetery in Coaticook, Quebec. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Routhier may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn. of VT, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495. Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com. Funeral arrangements are under the directions of Jenkins and Newman Funeral Home, Colbrook, New Hampshire.
