Bernard H. Crosier NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Bernard H. Crosier 96, passed away on Friday January 4, 2019 at the Springfield Health & Rehab. Center in Springfield, Vermont. He was born on November 25, 1922 in Wilmington, Vermont, the son of Alonzo and Lila (Upton) Crosier, the fourth of their eight children. He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1941 and from the Vermont State School of Agriculture at Randolph Center, Vermont 1943. Following his graduation, he started working as herdsman at the school, a position he held for eight years, with the exception of the two years of service in the United States Army, serving in Georgia and Italy during WWII. After discharge from the Army He served 20 years as a platoon sergeant with the Vermont National Guard. In 1945 while home on leave from the Army, he married Agnes Bryant, of North Springfield, Vt. who was a student nurse at Gifford Memorial Hospital in Randolph. Following his discharge from the Army, he returned to herdsman at the Agriculture School, where she also worked as a school nurse. In 1951 the couple moved to North Springfield, Vermont, where he worked as a heating technician for a plumbing and heating firm. Six years later, he started working for the Rutland Herald as a News Reporter for the greater Springfield area. He became Windsor County Bureau Chief and stayed in that position until his retirement in 1987. After retirement he continued his affiliation with the Rutland Herald, doing free-lance writing as a columnist for another 15 years, including writing his “Wind Chaff” column. Following his retirement, he and his wife visited each of the lower 48 states and five Canadian provinces in their camper. They visited all the major Civil War battlefields, the homes of 34 presidents of the United States and a dozen or so American novelist and poets. Crosier referred to himself as “a history nut” who followed the Lewis and Clark Trail, the Santa Fe Trail and General Grant’s campaign down the Mississippi Valley. In addition to his love of history, he was an avid woods hiker, camper, snowshoer, mountain climber and gardener. He served as the leader of a 4-H club and on the governing boards of 4-H camp Downer in Sharon, Vt., the Vermont Humanities Council and the Springfield Recycling Committee. He was a member of the Ascutney Trail Association and Vermont’s 251 club, and a lifetime member of the Friends of the Springfield Library. He is survived by daughter Candice Fortier and her husband Wendell of Richford, Vt., three sons; Wayne Crosier and his wife Diane of Plattsburgh, NY, Ernest Crosier and his wife Sarah Vail of Chester, Vt., and Lon Crosier and his wife Aesuk of Woodbridge, VA; two sisters, Shirley Crosier of Brattleboro, Vt. and Betty Adams of Vernon, Vt.; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Agnes Bryant Crosier in 2012, one daughter, Darlene Pudvah in 1988; one brother, Ernest; and three sisters, Bernice, Doris, and Marion. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 with military honors at the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vermont. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Springfield Hospital Foundation P.O. Box 2003 Springfield, Vermont 05156. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
