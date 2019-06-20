Bernard J. Pockette RUTLAND — Bernard J. Pockette, 83, formerly of Middlebury, died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 30, 2019, at his home in Rutland. He was born to Frederick and Anne (Thompson) Pockette on March 21, 1936, in the city of Rutland. Bernie served in the Air Force during the Korean War period. He married Anita Many of Middlebury in 1958, and they raised their family of four children. He is survived by his wife, Anita (Many) Pockette, of 61 years; his four children son Alfred Pockette and wife Paula, son Michael Pockette and wife Darcy, daughter Terri Pockette and partner Richard James, and daughter Charlene Pockette and partner Jody Conant; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Patty Costello and husband Brian. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Anne Pockette; and three siblings Theresa Falco, John Pockette and Charles Pockette. We will celebrate his life on July 2, at Saint Mary’s Church in Middlebury at 11 a.m. and invite family and friends to join us immediately following the service, at the American Legion in Middlebury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rutland County Home Health and Hospice and BAYADA of Rutland.
