Bernard Kasupski rites BRANDON — The funeral service and burial with military honors for Bernard "Bernie" Kasupski, 83, who died May 14, 2019, was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. Family and friends shared in the service. Military honors were accorded by members of Randolph American Legion. The flag ceremony was performed by members of the United States Navy including Capt. Sarah Nolin, CTR1 James Dillender and MA2 Shawn Haley. Captain Nolin presented the American flag to the widow. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
