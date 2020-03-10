Bernard M. Hussey Jr. LUDLOW — Bernard M. Hussey Jr., 62, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born March 12, 1957, in Springfield, the son of Edith (Lambert) and Bernard Hussey Jr. He graduated in 1971 from Leland & Gray High School. Mr. Hussey worked as a heavy equipment operator in Maine for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include two children, Jennifer McGraw, Robert Hussey, and two stepdaughters, Kathy and Vicky Breeze, all of Maine; his mother, Edith Hussey of Chester; eight sisters, Donna Hussey, Barb Vandenberg, both of Springfield, Brenda Vandenberg, Elaine Hussey, both of South Carolina, Judy Lopez of North Carolina, Karen Baccei of Rutland, Cathy Clay of Windham, Cindy Bedard of Clarendon; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Windham. Memorial contributions may be made to Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03766; or Windham Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
