Bernard McCullough RUTLAND — Bernard McCullough, 90, of Rutland, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his residence following a long illness. There are no services planned at this time. For a complete obituary, please visit aldousfuneralhome.com.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 2:08 am
Bernard McCullough RUTLAND — Bernard McCullough, 90, of Rutland, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his residence following a long illness. There are no services planned at this time. For a complete obituary, please visit aldousfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.