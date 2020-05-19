Bernard P. Gregory Sr. BENSON — Bernard Paul Gregory Sr., 75, formerly of Fair Haven, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born May 6, 1945, in Burlington, the son of Leonard J. and Evelyn (Forrest) Gregory. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, Mr. Gregory was employed by several area companies as a truck driver the last several years, by Champlain Beef prior to his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and listening to country music. Survivors include children, Tina Moon of Bellingham, Washington, Tearsa Brannock of Castleton, Trista Groesbeck of Rutland, Tamara Gregory of Fair Haven, Bernard Gregory Jr. of Gordonsville, Tennessee, and Nathan Gregory of Benson; his longtime companion, Michelle Lavin of Fair Haven; siblings, Bernadette Laberge, Theresa Laduc, Leonard, Jerry, Thomas and Paul Gregory; 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 73 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
