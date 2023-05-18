Bernard P. Hayes CHITTENDEN — Bernard P. Hayes, 82, of Chittenden died Sunday May 14, 2023. He was the owner and operator of the Wooden Barrel Country Store in Chittenden for the last 35 years. Survivors include his wife Carol, 2 children Mark and Vikki, 2 granddaughter Arora and Alena. A celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 PM on Monday, May 22 at the Mountain Top Inn in Chittenden.
